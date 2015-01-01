Abstract

Optimizing the deployment of roadside units (RSUs) holds great potential for enhancing the delay performance of vehicular ad hoc networks. However, there has been limited focus on devising RSU deployment strategies tailored specifically for highway intersections. In this study, we introduce a novel probabilistic model to characterize events occurring around highway intersections. By leveraging this model, we analytically determine the expected event reporting delays for both highway segments and intersections. Subsequently, we propose an RSU deployment scheme specifically designed for highway intersections, aimed at minimizing the expected event reporting delay. To implement this scheme, we introduce an innovative algorithm named cooperative walking. Through illustrative examples, we demonstrate that our proposed RSU deployment strategy for highway intersections outperforms the commonly employed uniform RSU deployment scheme and the previously proposed balloon method in terms of delay performance.

