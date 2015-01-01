|
Dong X, Qian Y, Lu M. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(13).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39001174
The number of individuals wearing cardiac pacemakers is gradually increasing as the population ages and cardiovascular disease becomes highly prevalent. The safety of pacemaker wearers is of significant concern because they must ensure that the device properly functions in various life scenarios. Electric vehicles have become one of the most frequently used travel tools due to the gradual promotion of low-carbon travel policies in various countries. The electromagnetic environment inside the vehicle is highly complex during driving due to the integration of numerous high-power electrical devices inside the vehicle. In order to ensure the safety of this group, the paper takes passengers wearing cardiac pacemakers as the object and the electric vehicle drive motors as the exposure source. Calculation models, with the vehicle body, human body, heart, and cardiac pacemaker, are built. The induced electric field, specific absorption rate, and temperature changes in the passenger's body and heart are calculated by using the finite element method.
Humans; Motor Vehicles; *Electromagnetic Fields; *Pacemaker, Artificial; cardiac pacemakers; drive motors; electric vehicles; Electricity; electromagnetic exposure