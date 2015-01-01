Abstract

The number of individuals wearing cardiac pacemakers is gradually increasing as the population ages and cardiovascular disease becomes highly prevalent. The safety of pacemaker wearers is of significant concern because they must ensure that the device properly functions in various life scenarios. Electric vehicles have become one of the most frequently used travel tools due to the gradual promotion of low-carbon travel policies in various countries. The electromagnetic environment inside the vehicle is highly complex during driving due to the integration of numerous high-power electrical devices inside the vehicle. In order to ensure the safety of this group, the paper takes passengers wearing cardiac pacemakers as the object and the electric vehicle drive motors as the exposure source. Calculation models, with the vehicle body, human body, heart, and cardiac pacemaker, are built. The induced electric field, specific absorption rate, and temperature changes in the passenger's body and heart are calculated by using the finite element method.



RESULTS show that the maximum value of the induced electric field of the passenger occurs at the ankle of the body, which is 60.3 mV/m. The value of the induced electric field of the heart is greater than that of the human trunk, and the maximum value (283 mV/m) is around the pacemaker electrode. The maximum specific absorption rate of the human body is 1.08 × 10(-6) W/kg, and that of heart positioned near the electrode is 2.76 × 10(-5) W/kg. In addition, the maximum temperature increases of the human torso, heart, and pacemaker are 0.16 × 10(-5) °C, 0.4 × 10(-6) °C, and 0.44 × 10(-6) °C within 30 min, respectively. Accordingly, the induced electric field, specific absorption rate, and temperature rise in the human body and heart are less than the safety limits specified in the ICNIRP. The electric field intensity at the pacemaker electrode and the temperature rise of the pacemaker meet the requirements of the medical device standards of ICNIRP and ISO 14708-2. Consequently, the electromagnetic radiation from the motor operation in the electric vehicle does not pose a safety risk to the health of passengers wearing cardiac pacemakers in this paper. This study also contributes to advancing research on the electromagnetic environment of electric vehicles and provides guidance for ensuring the safe travel of individuals wearing cardiac pacemakers.

Language: en