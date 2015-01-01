Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Concussion is known to cause transient autonomic and cerebrovascular dysregulation that generally recovers; however, few studies have focused on individuals with an extensive concussion history.



METHOD: The case was a 26-year-old male with a history of 10 concussions, diagnosed for bipolar type II disorder, mild attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and a history of migraines/headaches. The case was medicated with Valproic Acid and Escitalopram. Sensor-based baseline data were collected within six months of his injury and on days 1-5, 10, and 14 post-injury. Symptom reporting, heart rate variability (HRV), neurovascular coupling (NVC), and dynamic cerebral autoregulation (dCA) assessments were completed using numerous biomedical devices (i.e., transcranial Doppler ultrasound, 3-lead electrocardiography, finger photoplethysmography).



RESULTS: Total symptom and symptom severity scores were higher for the first-week post-injury, with physical and emotional symptoms being the most impacted. The NVC response showed lowered activation in the first three days post-injury, while autonomic (HRV) and autoregulation (dCA) were impaired across all testing visits occurring in the first 14 days following his concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite symptom resolution, the case demonstrated ongoing autonomic and autoregulatory dysfunction. Larger samples examining individuals with an extensive history of concussion are warranted to understand the chronic physiological changes that occur following cumulative concussions through biosensing devices.

