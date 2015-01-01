|
Citation
Boboc RG, Butilă EV, Butnariu S. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(13).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
39001197
PMCID
Abstract
Virtual reality (VR) driving simulators are very promising tools for driver assessment since they provide a controlled and adaptable setting for behavior analysis. At the same time, wearable sensor technology provides a well-suited and valuable approach to evaluating the behavior of drivers and their physiological or psychological state. This review paper investigates the potential of wearable sensors in VR driving simulators.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; virtual reality; *Automobile Driving; *Virtual Reality; driving simulator; Computer Simulation; *Wearable Electronic Devices; wearable sensors