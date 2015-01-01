Abstract

Virtual reality (VR) driving simulators are very promising tools for driver assessment since they provide a controlled and adaptable setting for behavior analysis. At the same time, wearable sensor technology provides a well-suited and valuable approach to evaluating the behavior of drivers and their physiological or psychological state. This review paper investigates the potential of wearable sensors in VR driving simulators.



METHODS: A literature search was performed on four databases (Scopus, Web of Science, Science Direct, and IEEE Xplore) using appropriate search terms to retrieve scientific articles from a period of eleven years, from 2013 to 2023.



RESULTS: After removing duplicates and irrelevant papers, 44 studies were selected for analysis. Some important aspects were extracted and presented: the number of publications per year, countries of publication, the source of publications, study aims, characteristics of the participants, and types of wearable sensors. Moreover, an analysis and discussion of different aspects are provided. To improve car simulators that use virtual reality technologies and boost the effectiveness of particular driver training programs, data from the studies included in this systematic review and those scheduled for the upcoming years may be of interest.

