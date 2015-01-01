|
Li Y, Shen X, Wang JL. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39001887
PURPOSE: Negative life events are essential proximal factors that may induce suicidal behavior in adolescents, but the mechanisms connecting this link remain to further explored. The present study aimed to investigate the relationship between negative life events (NLEs) and adolescents' suicidal behavior, and the roles of core self-evaluation, depression and gender playing between them.
Depression; Adolescents; Suicidal behavior; Negative life events; Core self-evaluation