Abstract

PURPOSE: Negative life events are essential proximal factors that may induce suicidal behavior in adolescents, but the mechanisms connecting this link remain to further explored. The present study aimed to investigate the relationship between negative life events (NLEs) and adolescents' suicidal behavior, and the roles of core self-evaluation, depression and gender playing between them.



METHODS: Using the whole-group sampling approach, 5296 Chinese adolescents (51.5% males, Mean(age) = 12.93) took part in this cross-sectional study in September 2021 and completed a battery of surveys including NLEs, suicidal behavior, CSE (core self-evaluation) and depression. Logistic regression and latent structural equation models were used to test the direct and indirect effects between NLEs and suicide behavior with multi-group path analysis, gender differences in this serial mediating effect were also tested.



RESULTS: After controlling for age and gender, NLEs were directly associated with adolescents' suicidal behavior. CSE and depression played significant serial mediating effects in this relationship. Moreover, significant gender differences were obtained in these serial mediating pathways, with stronger effects in girls.



CONCLUSION: Integrating the environmental, individual cognitive and emotional factors, our findings would be helpful in understanding the mechanism of these antecedents on adolescents' suicide behavior, which has specific practical significance for preventing and reducing suicidal behavior.

Language: en