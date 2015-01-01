Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study uses the bioecological model of human development and person-centered methods to describe the underlying patterns of risk and their association with bullying perpetration and victimization among U.S. children.



METHODS: Using the National Survey of Children's Health, this study (n = 7319) explored the underlying patterns of risks across six domains (i.e., individual, family, school, neighborhood, economic, and socio-cultural) associated with bullying perpetration and victimization among U.S. elementary school children.



RESULTS: Latent Class Analysis uncovered four patterns of risks. The low risks group (72.4%) showed the lowest rates of bullying perpetration (24.6%) and victimization (57.2%). The individual and environmental risks group (15.3%) presented moderate levels of bullying perpetration (31.8%) and victimization (67.1%). The family risks group (8.3%) showed moderate levels of bullying perpetration (35.9%) and victimization (66.0%). High risks group (4.0%) presented exceptionally high rates of bullying perpetration (59.1%) and victimization (87.3%).



CONCLUSION: Results suggest rates of bullying perpetration and victimization differed across the four patterns of risks. Understanding the sources of risk may be critical to alleviate bullying perpetration and victimization among children. IMPLICATION: Findings suggest that child bullying should be approached with customized treatment considering their pattern of risk exposure.

