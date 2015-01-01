Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood exposure to maltreatment is an endemic health issue with tragic personal and socioeconomic repercussions. There is a dearth of information on the psychological outcomes of childhood trauma, specifically anxiety and depression, in adulthood in Nigeria. This study was conducted to determine the prevalence of childhood trauma and its relationship with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among adults in a Nigerian community.



METHODS: The study is a product of a secondary analysis of the relevant aspects of the data collected for the Ilisan-Remo Functional Bowel Disorder Project. It was a cross-sectional community-based study of adult aged 18-70 years in Nigeria. The relevant aspects of the research instrument included the demographic information; the Beck Anxiety and Depression Inventories for assessing anxiety and depression respectively, and the Early Trauma Inventory-Self Report Short-Form for accessing childhood trauma. Data were summarized and analyzed with appropriate instruments. Variables with p-values < 0.05 were considered significant.



RESULTS: Adequate data for statistical analysis was available for 501 respondents. The mean age of the respondents was 32.69 ±12.8 years. Four hundred and forty (87.8%) respondents had at least one childhood trauma exposure. Physical punishment had the highest prevalence (77.2%), followed by general trauma (68.9%), emotional abuse (51.1%) and sexual abuse (34.9%). All the childhood traumas were either moderately or weakly correlated with the psychopathologies except physical trauma which was not correlated with suicidal ideation. Childhood trauma had a significant association with anxiety [AOR = 1.23 (95% CI, 1.13 - 1.35), p<0.001], depression [AOR = 1.19 (95% CI, 1.13 - 1.25), p <0.001] and suicidal ideation [AOR = 1.09 (95% CI, 1.02 - 1.16), p = 0.007].



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of childhood trauma was high in our study population and was associated with sychopathologies in adulthood. Stakeholders such as parents, government, teachers, and civil society organizations should make a concerted effort to deter it.

