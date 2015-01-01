|
Citation
Fasesan OA, Jemilohun AC, Akande KO, Adeleye OO, Elikwu CJ, Ajiro TO. West Afr. J. Med. 2024; 41(4): 387-396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
39002169
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood exposure to maltreatment is an endemic health issue with tragic personal and socioeconomic repercussions. There is a dearth of information on the psychological outcomes of childhood trauma, specifically anxiety and depression, in adulthood in Nigeria. This study was conducted to determine the prevalence of childhood trauma and its relationship with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among adults in a Nigerian community.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Nigeria; Adolescent; Anxiety; Childhood trauma; Depression; Child abuse; Young Adult; Prevalence; *Suicidal Ideation; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Anxiety/epidemiology; Nigeria/epidemiology