Abstract

Introduction: Several community education programs aim to minimize risk of falling in community-dwelling older adults. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic most of these programs stopped or were delivered virtually. A matter of balance (MOB) is one such program that was delivered virtually during pandemic. The purpose of this study is to assess the differences in outcomes between in-person and virtual MOB program in San Joaquin County of California.



Methods: Participants were recruited from the community. Each MOB course ran for 8 sessions in-person or 9 sessions in the virtual format. A retrospective analysis was conducted on deidentified pre-post survey data of the participants that completed the survey questions.



Results: Survey completion rates were higher during in-person MOB. Females and individuals of white race were majority of the participants. Overall, both in person and virtual MOB program were successful in increasing confidence related to fear of falling, fall risks and physical strength. Participants in all groups reported improved quality of life.



Discussion: This study provides evidence that MOB can be effectively delivered virtually with some additional orientation to technology. Given the decreased survey responses, more regular check-ins with the participants by phone could ensure better return rate on the surveys.