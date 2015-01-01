Abstract

Many children lack access to adequate healthcare in the United States. School Based Health Centers (SBHC) are a useful resource for accessing those needed services. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the available research for the strengths of SBHCs with improving health outcomes and health equity, cost impact of SBHCs, and best practices for implementing and sustaining an SBHC. The focus of this study was on reviewing the current literature on the impact of SBHCs on improving health equity, health outcomes, cost impact, and to establish best practices for implementing and sustaining an SBHC. Although the current literature is limited, there is a strong consensus that SBHCs improve health outcomes and health equity, are cost-effective, and there are strategies that can make implementing and sustaining an SBHC a success.