Abstract

Introduction: Domestic violence is one of the social issues as old as a society and, due to its extensive scope of impact, it has always drawn the attention of therapists in terms of treatment and pathology. The aim of this study was to investigate comparison the effectiveness of self-compassion‐focused therapy and emotionally focused couple therapy on abuse experience among women victims of domestic violence in interaction with self-injury.



Methods: This semi-experimental study was conducted with a pretest-posttest design and follow-up 2 month. In this study, the statistical population was all married women victims of domestic violence referred to the welfare center in Tehran city in year 2022. In first, 60 people were selected and randomly divided into two group experimental and one control group. Experimental groups, the by self-compassion‐focused therapy and emotionally focused couple therapy. The instruments used in this study include wife abuse questionnaire, inventory of statements about self-injury and child abuse screening tool children's version. Analysis of variance with repeated measures with SPSS software was used for data analysis. Results:



Results indicated that both interventions, significantly improvement abuse experience (P<0.05). Results of Bonferroni post hoc showed that emotionally focused couple therapy is more effective (P <0.05).



Conclusions: It can be concluded that that self compassion‐focused therapy and emotionally focused couple therapy can be used as an effective intervention in order to improvement the abuse experience among women victims of domestic violence.



Keywords: Spouse Abuse, -Self-Compassion, Domestic Violence, Emotionally Focused Therapy, Self-Injurious Behavior..

