Abstract

Background : Considering the importance of population aging phenomenon and psychological problems of the elderly, it is very important to identify ways to improve the psychological health of the elderly, so the present study was conducted with the aim of the role of emotional capital and resilience in predicting the psychological health of elderly women.



Methodology: In a descriptive-correlation study, 120 people were selected as a sample from the researched community, which included all the elderly women covered by the Imam Khomeini (RA) relief committee of South Khorasan province in the fall of 2023, using available sampling method. The collection of information included emotional capital questionnaires of Golperor (2015), Connor and Davidson's resilience (2003) and the psychological health subscale of the World Health Organization (2000). In data analysis, Pearson correlation test and multiple regression were used with the help of SPSS version 24 software.



Results: The results showed that there was a direct relationship between emotional capital and resilience with the psychological health of elderly women, and emotional capital predicted 35.6% and resilience 15.7% of the variance of psychological health of elderly women (p<0.01).



Conclusion: The research results have provided practical implications for experts in the field of geriatric psychology, so that by increasing emotional capital and resilience, the psychological health of elderly women can be increased..

