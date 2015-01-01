SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Motamedi S, Sajjadian I. Iran. J. Nurs. Res. 2024; 19(2): 34-49.

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of the present study was to investigate the mediating role of job stress in the relationship between coping strategies and job burden with quality of professional life in psychiatric emergency department nurses.  methods: In the form of a solidarity project, 157 people were selected from among the male...


Language: en
