CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Ahmadi Jirandeh R, Fallahi-Khoshknab M, Rahgoi A, Vahedi M. Iran. J. Nurs. Res. 2024; 19(2): 12-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Nursing is a challenging profession. Workplace bullying is one of these challenges. Compared to other professions, prevalence of workplace bullying is higher in nursing. However, there is little information available about workplace bullying and work environment in nursing and psychiatric nursing in particular, in Iran. This study aimed to determine...
Language: en