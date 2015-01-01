SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmadi Jirandeh R, Fallahi-Khoshknab M, Rahgoi A, Vahedi M. Iran. J. Nurs. Res. 2024; 19(2): 12-21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nursing is a challenging profession. Workplace bullying is one of these challenges. Compared to other professions, prevalence of workplace bullying is higher in nursing. However, there is little information available about workplace bullying and work environment in nursing and psychiatric nursing in particular, in Iran. This study aimed to determine...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print