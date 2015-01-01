Abstract

Introduction : Considering the consequences of depression in academic (academic engagement) and personal (distress tolerance), empowering students is necessary, so the present study was conducted with the aim of determining the effectiveness of self-regulation training on distress tolerance and academic engagement of depressed students.

Method: The current research was a semi-experimental type with a pre-test-post-test design with a control group. The statistical population of this research included all male students of the second secondary school in Zahedan city in the academic year of 2020-2021; Among them, 30 qualified people were selected by purposeful sampling and randomly divided into two groups of 15 people (experimental and control). Both groups responded to the Distress Tolerance Questionnaire of Simmons and Gaher (2005) and Academic Engagement by Ryu and Tseng (2011). The experimental group received Zimmerman and Pons (1990) self-regulation training as a group in 8 sessions of 60 minutes in two months, and the control group did not receive training. Data analysis was done with SPSS version 24 software and multivariate analysis of covariance test.

Findings: The results showed that by controlling the pre-test scores, in the experimental and control groups, self-regulation training increased distress tolerance and academic engagement of depressed students (P<0.01).

Conclusion: Based on the findings of the present study, self-regulation training can be used as an effective intervention to improve distress tolerance and academic engagement of depressed students.



===



اثربخشی آموزش خودتنظیمی بر تحمل پریشانی و درگیری تحصیلی دانش‌آموزان افسرده

Language: en