Abstract

Addressing the tendency toward high-risk behaviors in adolescents and investigating the related protecting factors is one of the crucial topics in adolescent health research. The present study investigated the moderating role of the future time perspective (TP) in the relationship between mindfulness and the tendency toward risky behaviors. For this purpose, 523 adolescent undergraduate students (aged 18 to 20 years) from Arak University, Iran, were selected through convenience sampling, and participated in this study and completed Short-Zimbardo Time Perspective Inventory-15, Addiction Potential Scale (APS), and Five-Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire. Results of a hierarchical multiple regression analysis by PROCESS macro (available for SPSS) showed that mindfulness and future TP accounted for significant variance in adolescents' tendency toward risky behaviors. Those with high mindfulness and future TP showed less tendency toward risky behaviors. However, those with high mindfulness scores, but low future TP, showed an increased tendency toward risky behaviors. In other words, the future TP can be a potential modifier of the relationship between mindfulness and adolescents' tendency toward risky behaviors. Therefore, in planning some of the programs and suitable interventions done to help adolescents, it is important to consider both of these factors at the same time.

