Abstract

The present study was conducted with the aim of investigating the mediating role of compassion for the others' lives in the relationship between the spouses' dark tetrad personality and verbal violence against women. The research design of the study was correlational through structural equations. The population of the research constituted all the clients of the family court of Tabriz in 2022, two hundred persons from them were selected by using the availability sampling as the sample. In the data collection, the researcher-made questionnaire of verbal violence against women, the compassion for the others' lives questionnaire and Johnson and Webster's dark tetrad personality scale were used. The collected data was analyzed using Pearson correlation coefficient, Sobel and Bootstrap and through SPSS and AMOS software. The results showed that the dimensions of the spouses' dark tetrad personality in interaction with the mediating role of compassion for the others' lives play a role in explaining verbal violence against women which in total, 27% of the variance of verbal violence against women is explained through the variables of the model. The direct effect of compassion for the others' lives (0.19), Machiavellianism (0.10), psychopathy (0.24), narcissism (0.23), and spouses' sadism (0.23) are significant in estimating verbal violence against women. The indirect effect of Machiavellianism (t-value = 2.81), psychopathy (t-value = 2.99) and sadism (t-value = 2.98) of spouses with the mediation of compassion for the others' lives on the level of verbal violence against women is significant, but the indirect effect of narcissism is not significant. According to the result of the study, and in order to weaken the negative effects of dark personality in intensifying verbal violence against wives and wife abuse, it is necessary for husbands to be aware of the role of compassion for the others' lives and use it in solving marital, life and children issues

