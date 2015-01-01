Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of depression symptoms and the predictive role of mobbing, incivility and ostracism in non-hospital workers. The research method was correlation. The population of this research consisted of all employees of non-hospital government offices in Kermanshah. Among them, 371 employees were selected by convenience sampling. The Depression, Luxembourg Workplace Mobbing, and Workplace Incivility, and Workplace Ostracism scales were used to collect the data. The data was analyzed by the Pearson correlation coefficient and stepwise regression. According to descriptive results, 15.9% of non-hospital workers experienced moderate to severe depression symptoms during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Pearson correlation results showed that there was a positive relationship between mobbing (r=.33), workplace incivility (r=.46), and workplace ostracism (r=.41) with employee depression. Based on the results of stepwise regression, workplace incivility and workplace ostracism had a significant role in predicting depression (p < 0.01). Based on the results, it is suggested to modify mobbing, workplace incivility, and workshops and psychological training for employees in conditions similar to COVID-19 which can lead to a reduction in workplace ostracism

