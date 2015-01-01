Abstract

Parent-child relationships are among the most critical variables influencing children's developmental process. The availability of suitable tools for screening and measuring changes in the process of psychological interventions is of great importance. Due to the lack of appropriate tools assessing parent-child relationships, the present study aims to validate the Mothers' object relations scale short-form (MORS-SF) in Iranian society. This descriptive research used a test construction method, according to which the questionnaire was published electronically through social media after its translation and content validation. The population consisted of all mothers with Persian-speaking children aged 2 to 4 living in Iran, of whom 181 respondents were voluntarily considered as the sample. The collected data was analyzed by SPSS.22 and AMOS software, and exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses were performed to check the data construct validity. Pearson's correlation test was used to examine the concurrent criterion validity between the data of MORS-SF and Pianta's Child-Parent Relationship, and Scale Cronbach's alpha was performed to determine the scale's internal reliability. The exploratory factor analysis (EFA) resulted in two factors, explaining 55.28% of the total variance. The correlation coefficients of 0.77 and 0.84 between the similar subscales of the two questionnaires and the coefficients of -0.730 and 0.652 between the inverse subscales, respectively, confirmed the scale’s convergent and divergent criterion validity. Cronbach values of 0.85 and 0.83 were obtained for the first and second factors, respectively. According to the obtained data, the questionnaire translated in Iran has good validity and reliability and is a suitable tool to measure the mother-child relationship quality.

