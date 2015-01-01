Abstract

Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a very common disorder that is usually diagnosed in childhood. The present study was conducted with the aim of comparing mental indicators in mothers with hyperactive and normal children. The method of this research was causal-comparative. The population of the research included all mothers in Ardabil city in 2022. A sample of 50 mothers with hyperactive children were selected by availability sampling and 50 mothers with normal children were selected by purposive sampling from the relevant population as a comparison group and participated in the study. They answered the questionnaire of mental disorder and Connors parent rating scale in the presence of researchers. The collected data were also analyzed using descriptive statistics of mean, standard deviation, and multivariate analysis of variance through SPSS (25) software. The results of multivariate analysis of variance showed that there is a significant difference in average mental indices of interpersonal sensitivity (F = 11.512), depression (F = 127.956) and anxiety (F = 42.468) in mothers with hyperactive and normal children (p < 0.001). From a practical point of view, it is suggested that prevention strategies be taken to promote parents' mental health so that addressing parents' stress and anxiety can have long-term positive effects on children's health, well-being, and behavioral outcomes.

Language: en