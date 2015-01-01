Abstract

In recent years, infidelity and its effects on the family system have become the focus of psychological research more than ever. The current research was conducted with the aim of investigating the effectiveness of mindfulness on early maladaptive schemas of abandonment, stubborn criteria, mistrust and defectiveness in the betrayed women in Karaj in 2021. The method of this study was quasi-experimental with pre-test and post-test design. The total number of women was 122 who had referred to Mehr Aria Psychology Clinic in Karaj. The pre-test, post-test, and follow-up were conducted on all participants, who were randomly placed in two groups: the experimental and control groups, each consisting of 30 people. We provided eight mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) sessions for only the experimental group. Then, MANCOVA was conducted and the results showed that there was a significant difference between the mean of Early Maladaptive Schemas of Abandonment, stubborn criteria, mistrust and defectiveness in pre-test and post-test (p < 0.05). Also, there was a significant difference between the mean of Early Maladaptive Schemas of Abandonment, stubborn criteria, mistrust and defectiveness in follow-up and pre-test (p < 0.05).

