Abstract

In this study, the relationship between emotional nature and adult attachment and aggression in depressed patients was investigated. The present study was a descriptive correlational study. The statistical population of this study includes all depressed patients aged 18-40 years in Ardabil in 2015. The sample of this study included 75 depressed patients who were selected by available methods. The Emotional Nature Scale, the Collins-Reid Attachment Scale, and the Williams Aggression Questionnaire were used to collect data. Pearson correlation method and multivariate regression analysis were used to analyze the data. Data analysis indicated that there is a significant positive relationship between emotional nature with adult attachment and aggression in depressed patients (p <0.01). Based on the results of multivariate regression, the dimensions of emotional nature were able to predict with adult attachment and aggression in depressed patients (p <0.01). This result has important implications for promoting mental health in patients with depression.

