Abstract

The trucking industry urgently requires comprehensive methods to evaluate driver safety, given the high incidence of serious traffic accidents involving trucks. The concept of a "truck driver persona" emerges as a crucial tool in enhancing driver safety and enabling precise management of road transportation safety. Currently, the road transport sector is only beginning to adopt the user persona approach, and thus the development of such personas for road transport remains an exploratory endeavor. This paper delves into three key aspects: identifying safety risk characteristic parameters, exploring methods for constructing personas and designing safety management interventions. Initially, bibliometric methods are employed to analyze safety risk factors across five domains: truck drivers, vehicles, roads, the environment, and management. This analysis provides the variables necessary to develop personas for road transportation drivers. Existing methods for constructing user personas are then reviewed, with a particular focus on their application in the context of road transportation. Integrating contemporary ideas in persona creation, we propose a framework for developing safety risk personas specific to road transportation drivers. These personas are intended to inform and guide safety management interventions. Moreover, the four stages of driver post-evaluation are integrated into the persona development process, outlining tailored safety management interventions for each stage: pre-post, pre-transit, in-transit, and on-post. These interventions are designed to be orderly and finely tuned. Lastly, we offer optimization recommendations and suggest future research directions based on safety risk factors, persona construction, and safety management interventions. Overall, this paper presents a safety management-oriented research technology system for constructing safety risk personas for truck drivers. We argue that improving the design of the persona index system, driven by big data, and encompassing the entire driver duty cycle-from pre-post to on-post-will significantly enhance truck driver safety. This represents a vital direction for future development in the field.

Language: en