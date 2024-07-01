|
Citation
Vullikanti M, Yamin AE. Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39004331
Abstract
By recasting obstetric violence (OV) as simply individual clinicians' condemnable behavior, Chervanek et al. dismiss abundant evidence showing harmful impacts of structural racism and gendered stereotypes on gestating people. OV, an analytical tool to understand the impacts of pathologizing pregnancy and childbirth, builds on foundations of feminism and structural violence, originally termed by Norwegian sociologist Johan Galtung. The overuse of medical interventions during pregnancy and the physical and emotional abuses that pregnant people experience are fundamentally "structural because they are embedded in the political and19 economic organization of our social world [and] violent because they cause injury to people". These arguments are not new. AIDS risk assessments initially focused on the individual-level, omitting contributing social factors, including poverty, gender inequality, and racism.2 Similarly, framing OV as perpetuated by a few clinicians decenters structural violence within obstetrics and the medical field.
Language: en