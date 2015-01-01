Abstract

Catastrophic cervical spine injuries in rugby often occur during tackling. The underlying mechanisms leading to these injuries remain unclear, with neck hyperflexion and buckling both proposed as the causative factor in the injury prevention literature. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of pre-impact head-neck posture on intervertebral neck loads and motions during a head-first rugby tackle. Using a validated, subject-specific musculoskeletal model of a rugby player, and computer simulations driven by in vivo and in vitro data, we examined the dynamic response of the cervical spine under such impact conditions. The simulations demonstrated that the initial head-neck sagittal-plane posture affected intervertebral loads and kinematics, with an extended neck resulting in buckling and supraphysiologic intervertebral shear and flexion loads and motions, typical of bilateral facet dislocation injuries. In contrast, an initially flexed neck increased axial compression forces and flexion angles without exceeding intervertebral physiological limits. These findings provide objective evidence that can inform injury prevention strategies or rugby law changes to improve the safety of the game of rugby.

