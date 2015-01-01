Abstract

BACKGROUND: North American studies find that geographic indicators of disadvantage, such as concentrated poverty, significantly increase the risk of child protection involvement. Despite having one of the most extensive family support systems and progressive income redistribution policies in North America, the Canadian province of Québec still faces geographic variations in socioeconomic conditions that remain a major risk factor for child protection involvement.



OBJECTIVE: This study asks how child protection involvement is distributed across socioeconomically distinct geographic areas of the province. Drawing from prior literature, we hypothesize that the highest level of child protection involvement across childhood (age 0-17) is found in the lowest socioeconomic areas. PARTICIPANTS & SETTING: This is a population-based prevalence study using administrative child protection data spanning the years 2000 to 2017 across Québec.



METHODS: We constructed cumulative risk life tables of first instances of child protection events (report confirmation, compromised security or development, and out-of-home placement). Prevalence rates were mapped onto 10,650 Census dissemination areas divided into three tiers according to a validated socioeconomic status (SES) index.



RESULTS: The highest childhood prevalence of confirmed child protection reports, finding of compromised security or development, and out-of-home placement was found in the lowest SES areas. Rates in low SES areas can be over twice the rates in high SES areas.



CONCLUSIONS: Area-level socioeconomic vulnerability remains a robust predictor of child protection involvement even in a socially progressive context. Our findings underscore that without targeted pediatric and family services, as well as poverty-alleviation programs for high-need families in high-need areas, even well-intentioned systems may fall short of reaching the families most in need.

