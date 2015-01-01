Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recovery processes during residential treatment for eating disorders, especially in patients with a history of maltreatment, are insufficiently understood. This study aimed to explore the temporal relationships among comorbid factors, including depression, anxiety, and self-compassion, with the influence of childhood maltreatment.



METHOD: Using Dynamic Time Warp (DTW), weekly scores from the Symptom Checklist-5, Eating Disorder Examination, and Self-Compassion Scale were analysed over 12 weeks. The study generated undirected and directed networks to identify influential symptoms in a transdiagnostic sample, comparing patients with and without childhood maltreatment.



RESULTS: The study included 124 patients with eating disorders (ED) (97% women), mean age of 30.9 years (SD = 9.7, range 18-61 years). Diagnoses included anorexia nervosa (26%), bulimia nervosa (38%), and other specified feeding and eating disorders (36%). The directed DTW network showed that hopelessness, worrying, and restlessness had the highest out-strength, predicting changes in self-compassion and ED behaviour. In maltreatment cases, hopelessness and low acceptance predicted changes, while worry, restlessness, and nervousness were predictive in non-maltreatment cases.



CONCLUSION: Temporal network analyses suggest that a change in hopelessness, worrying, and restlessness drives symptom improvement in ED behaviour and the development of self-compassion during residential treatment. These processes vary between patients with and without a history of childhood maltreatment separately, indicating the need for further analyses.

