|
Citation
|
Gambir K, Hutchison C, Alexander L, Alessi EJ. Glob. Public Health 2024; 19(1): e2371389.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39003749
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence in humanitarian contexts is a global public health issue. Yet, evidence suggests that humanitarian organisations may not always be inclusive of cisgender, heterosexual men and LGBTIQ+ survivors in their responses. This scoping review examines the extent to which global organisations focusing on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) address the needs of cisgender, heterosexual men and LGBTIQ+ survivors in service delivery and funding priorities. We examined grey literature published from 2013-2023 on SGBV service delivery and funding priorities in humanitarian contexts. Forty-seven documents were included in the final analyses, which comprised content and thematic analyses. Many of the documents acknowledged cisgender, heterosexual men or LGBTIQ+ individuals as at-risk groups; however, there was a lack of comprehensive discussion of these groups. Documents on LGBTIQ+ individuals referred to the group as a monolith, making little distinction among the LGBTIQ+ experience and the need to tailor responses to meet intersectional needs. Documents on men emphasised their role as perpetrators and allies, while overlooking that they also experience sexual violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Delivery of Health Care; *Altruism; *Sex Offenses; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; *Survivors; gender equality; Good health and well-being; Heterosexuality; partnerships for the goals; peace; justice and strong institutions; reduced inequalities