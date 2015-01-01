Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient-reported experience measures (PREMs) are an important aspect of assessing and improving women's experiences of person-centred care during treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). This scoping review aimed to 1) examine the extent, type, and characteristics of evidence regarding women's OUD treatment experiences, and 2) describe the extent to which PREMs and person-centred care principles are incorporated within research methods.



METHODS: Following Joanna Briggs Institute guidelines and the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR), we conducted a scoping review to identify peer-reviewed articles on women's OUD treatment experiences. Data were extracted from 39 included studies and synthesised based on study design, method of assessment/analysis (including use of PREMs), key findings, and the integration of person-centred care principles.



RESULTS: Analysis of included studies revealed a predominance of qualitative research focused on women's experiences of pharmacological OUD treatment (methadone and/or buprenorphine) in Western countries. Women in these studies reported predominantly negative or mixed experiences of treatment. Few studies used validated PREMs and there was a lack of direct assessment or focus on recognised person-centred care principles. However, common categories of outcomes/findings identified in results across studies broadly aligned with person-centred care principles (e.g., fast access to reliable healthcare, effective treatment by trusted professionals), emphasising their applicability to women's experiences of treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Although there has been an increased focus on women's experiences of treatment for OUD in recent years, results highlighted room for improvement regarding the systematic and comprehensive assessment of women's experiences across different contexts. Given the often negative or mixed experiences reported by women, an increased focus on assessing service provision through a person-centred care lens (including utilising PREMs) may allow for service improvements or adaptations targeted towards the needs and experiences of women.

