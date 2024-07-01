Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the long-term impact of the age of onset (AOO) of the first major depressive episode (MDE) according to 3 age groups and considering gender.



METHODS: Data were extracted from NESARC III, a representative U.S. SAMPLE: We included 8053 participants with an MDE history in a cross-sectional and retrospective cohort study. We defined 3 AOO groups: childhood-onset (< 13 yo), adolescence-onset (13-18 yo), and adult-onset (> 18 yo). We compared sociodemographic characteristics, lifetime psychiatric disorders per DSM-5 criteria, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in each group and performed gender-stratified analyses.



RESULTS: Prevalence of childhood-onset MDE was 10.03 %, adolescence-onset was 14.12 %, and adult-onset was 75.85 %. Suicide attempts (AOR = 3.61; 95 % CI 2.90-4.50), anxiety disorders (AOR = 1.92; 95 % CI 1.62-2.27), and personality disorders (AOR = 3.08; 95 % CI 2.56-3.71) were more frequent in the childhood-onset than in the adult-onset one. Adolescence-onset group showed similar results. Physical Disability scale (p < 0.001) and Mental Disability scale (p < 0.001) were significantly lower in the childhood-onset group.



RESULTS were more nuanced in the adolescence-onset group. Women in childhood-onset and adolescence-onset groups had poorer outcomes than the adult-onset group. Differences were less pronounced in men. LIMITATIONS: Recall and classification biases inherent to survey design.



CONCLUSION: Individuals, particularly women, who experienced their first MDE during childhood or adolescence exhibit higher lifetime psychiatric disorder prevalence and poorer HRQOL than those with adult-onset MDE. These findings highlight the importance of preventive measures, early diagnosis, and treatment of youth depression.

Language: en