Abstract

The article presents a brief descriptive review aimed at identifying risk factors and protective factors of drug abuse among adolescents in three important areas - personality, family and society. Individual risk factors are described: high impulsivity, rebelliousness, violation of emotional balance, alexithymia. Family risk factors were prenatal smoking of the mother, and her poor psychological status, low education of parents, the presence of family members who use psychoactive substances. Among the risk factors in society was the presence of peers who abuse drugs in the environment of a teenager. Protective factors are also identified: individual optimism, the desire to preserve their health, etc.



В статье представлен краткий описательный обзор, который направлен на определение факторов риска изащитных факторов злоупотребления наркотических средств среди подростков в трех важных сферах: лич-ности, семье и обществе. Описаны индивидуальные факторы риска: высокая импульсивность, бунтарство, нарушение эмоционального баланса, алекситимия. Семейными факторами риска были пренатальное курениематери, и её плохой психологический статус, низкое образование родителей, наличие членов семьи, употре-бляющих психоактивные вещества. Среди факторов риска в обществе было наличие в окружении подросткасверстников, злоупотребляющих наркотиками. Также определены защитные факторы: индивидуальный оп-тимизм, стремление сохранить свое здоровье и т. д.К л ю ч е в ы е с л о в а : факторы риска; защитные факторы; психоактивные вещества; подростки

Language: ru