Timchenko TN, Botnaryuk MV. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2024; 32(Sp Iss 1): 548-554.
МЕРЫ СОХРАНЕНИЯ ПСИХИЧЕСКОГО ЗДОРОВЬЯ МОРЯКОВ ПРИ РАБОТЕ НА АВТОНОМНЫХ НАДВОДНЫХ СУДАХ
(Copyright © 2024, Medit︠s︡ina)
39003699
Currently, all sectors of the national economy are subject to rapid processes of digital transformation, which requires the restructuring of both production processes and the improvement of the personnel selection system. The field of maritime transport is no exception, which has recently been focused on the active development of autonomous maritime shipping. The introduction of autonomous ships into operation radically changes the working conditions of ship crew members, including due to a significant reduction in their number. As a result, in the near future, seafarers will be forced not only to work in difficult conditions caused by maritime specifics, but also to experience the additional impact of a limited ship crew. The lack of necessary skills and training among current ship crew members to work in the new realities, as well as the high risk of impairment of their mental health, shows the objective need to find new approaches to the training and selection of seafarers. In order to develop recommendations for improving the rules for training, recruiting and selecting seafarers to work in conditions of a limited ship crew, the article studied regulations and levels of autonomy of sea surface vessels. A survey was conducted among active sailors, which made it possible to identify key problems on the stated issues, and also studied the types of temperament, personality and accentuation.
Language: ru
