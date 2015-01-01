Abstract

This article discusses issues related to the use of surfactants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global nature of this crisis has had a significant impact on the lives of people around the world, including their mental health. The introduction of quarantine and "isolation" measures have become one of the measures to control the spread of the disease, but such restrictions have led to various adverse psychological reactions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as cases of self-mutilation and even suicide. All of these factors can negatively affect other aspects of health and lead to increased use of alcohol and other psychoactive substances. Stress, social isolation, the unpredictability of the future, loss of a job or income - all these can be motivating factors for people to turn to alcohol or other substances in search of relaxation or emotional support. However, such strategies are short-term and irrational, since alcohol consumption only worsens the mental state and further increases the risk of developing mental problems.



В данной статье рассматриваются вопросы, связанные с употреблением психоактивных веществ во времяпандемии COVID-19. Глобальный характер этого кризиса по всему миру оказал значительное влияние нажизнь людей, включая их психическое здоровье. Введение карантина и меры "изоляции" стали одними из мерпо контролю распространения болезни, но такие ограничения привели к появлению различных неблагопри-ятных психологических реакций: тревоги, депрессии, посттравматического стрессового расстройства, атакже к случаям членовредительства и даже самоубийства. Все эти факторы могут отрицательно повли-ять на другие аспекты здоровья и привести к увеличению употребления алкоголя и других психоактивныхвеществ. Стресс, социальная изоляция, непредсказуемость будущего, потеря работы или дохода -- всё этоможет стать побуждающими факторами для людей обратиться к алкоголю или другим веществам в поис-ках расслабления или эмоциональной поддержки. Однако такие стратегии являются краткосрочными и не-рациональными, т. к. употребление алкоголя только ухудшает психическое состояние и дополнительно уве-личивает риск развития психических проблем.К л ю ч е в ы е с л о в а : COVID-19; пандемия; психоактивные вещества; алкоголь; психическое здоровье

