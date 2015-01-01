|
Citation
Khubieva DHD, Amlaev KR, Mazharov VN, Kravchenko OO, Zafirova VB. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2024; 32(Special Issue 1): 681-686.
Vernacular Title
ВЛИЯНИЕ УПОТРЕБЛЕНИЯ АЛКОГОЛЯ И ДРУГИХ ПСИХОАКТИВНЫХ ВЕЩЕСТВ В ПЕРИОД ПАНДЕМИИ COVID-19: ПРОБЛЕМЫ И ПОСЛЕДСТВИЯ
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39003721
Abstract
This article discusses issues related to the use of surfactants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global nature of this crisis has had a significant impact on the lives of people around the world, including their mental health. The introduction of quarantine and "isolation" measures have become one of the measures to control the spread of the disease, but such restrictions have led to various adverse psychological reactions such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as cases of self-mutilation and even suicide. All of these factors can negatively affect other aspects of health and lead to increased use of alcohol and other psychoactive substances. Stress, social isolation, the unpredictability of the future, loss of a job or income - all these can be motivating factors for people to turn to alcohol or other substances in search of relaxation or emotional support. However, such strategies are short-term and irrational, since alcohol consumption only worsens the mental state and further increases the risk of developing mental problems.
Language: ru
Keywords
