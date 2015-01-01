|
Wang N, Goel S, Ibrahim S, Badal VD, Depp C, Bilal E, Subbalakshmi K, Lee E. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116078.
39003802
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Loneliness impacts the health of many older adults, yet effective and targeted interventions are lacking. Compared to surveys, speech data can capture the personalized experience of loneliness. In this proof-of-concept study, we used Natural Language Processing to extract novel linguistic features and AI approaches to identify linguistic features that distinguish lonely adults from non-lonely adults.
Aging; Language; Natural language processing; Artificial intelligence; Speech