Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thoracic vertebral fractures within homes are pivotal public health concerns due to their associated morbidity and significant healthcare expenditures. This study aims to dissect the intricate epidemiology of these injuries, integrating comprehensive risk factors beyond conventional demographics and location analyses.



METHODS: Utilizing a decade of data (2013-2022) from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), this study examines thoracic vertebral fractures across age and gender in household settings. Inclusion criteria targeted specific thoracic spine-related terms, analyzing fractures by location (e.g., kitchen, stairs) and associated products. Data processing employed R programming, with statistical analysis focusing on descriptive statistics and multivariate logistic regression to identify fracture patterns and assess gender differences in fracture risks through Adjusted Odds Ratios (AORs).



RESULTS: Analysis of 46,371 thoracic vertebral fractures identified stairs as the primary site (26.81%), with subsequent frequent locations being bedrooms (18.52%), living rooms (17.88%), and kitchens (16.29%). Gender-specific risk analysis revealed females had a higher likelihood of fractures on stairs (AOR = 1.24, 95% CI: 1.16-1.37, p <.001) and in bedrooms (AOR = 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09-1.54, p <.001). The most affected age group was 51-60, showcasing the multifaceted nature of risk factors beyondmere location.



DISCUSSION: This study transcends prior insights by detailing the influence of various factors, including socioeconomic status and lifestyle, on fracture risk. It emphasizes the complexity of household fractures, highlighting gender and age as pivotal but not exclusive risk determinants.



CONCLUSION: By offering a comprehensive analysis that incorporates a wide array of risk factors, this study advances the understanding of thoracic vertebral fractures in residential environments. It underscores the necessity for targeted preventive measures that are cognizant of the multifactorial nature of these injuries, paving the way for improved safety interventions and public health policies.

