Abstract

This study aimed to explore how suicide attempt survivors construe meaning in their experiences. Using the case study approach by Robert Yin (2009), qualitative research was employed. Purposive and snowballing techniques were used to gather data from primary interviews, key informants, and psychological assessment tools. The analytic techniques were thematic and cross-case syntheses. The findings revealed the participants' earlier experiences such as relationship breakdowns and prior nonsuicidal self-injury behaviors were risk indicators of suicide attempt. However unique cases were due to same-sex attraction and gender identity issues. Protective factors included social support, effective control over situations, and reason for living. The study identified five themes of meaning-making: strengthening social connections, positive religious coping: a belief in the presence of a Higher Power (God), developing new perspective to life, value positioning on gratitude and grit, and optimism. The study highlights the importance of holistic approach that recognizes the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual aspects of suicide. This study has implications for families, social communities, practitioners and future researchers to investigate and broaden the breadth of these relationships for theory and practice. In conclusion, the urgency of this research stemmed from the need to address the rising global suicide rate and enhance suicide prevention efforts. By amplifying the perspectives of suicide attempt survivors and exploring the multifaceted nature of suicide, this research can be ultimately contributing to the preservation of lives and the reduction of the worldwide burden associated with suicide.