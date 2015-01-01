SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salcido VV, Stein GL. J. Res. Adolesc. 2024; 34(1): 45-55.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12893

unavailable

There is a dearth of knowledge in the coping literature on how minoritized youth cope with racism-related stressors and the predictors of effective coping responses. This two-wave study examined the direct and indirect effects of ethnic-racial socialization on depressive and anxiety symptoms via proactive coping with discrimination in a community sample of 135 Latinx adolescents (Mage = 16, SD = 1.27; 59% female).

RESULTS indicate that cultural socialization was related to higher use of proactive coping with discrimination 6 months later, which in turn, was related to fewer depressive and anxiety symptoms. There were no direct or indirect effects between preparation for bias and mental health outcomes.


Language: en

adolescents; coping; discrimination; ethnic-racial socialization; Latinx

