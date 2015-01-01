Abstract

Limited scholarship has explored how a lack of agency in identity disclosure (being "outed") to parents is associated with mental health experiences of sexual and gender diverse youth (SGDY). With a national sample of SGDY (N = 9272; 66.8% White non-Hispanic) aged 13-17 (Mage = 15.63, SD = 1.24), this study first compared social position differences between SGDY who were outed to their parents compared to those not outed, and second, investigated how the stress from being outed to parents was associated with LGBTQ family support and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS revealed that SGDY who were outed to their parents reported higher levels of depressive symptoms and lower amounts of LGBTQ family support than SGDY who were not outed to their parents. In addition, greater stress from being outed to parents was indirectly associated with higher depressive symptoms through lower LGBTQ family support. These relationships significantly varied across gender identity.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of instilling greater agency in disclosure experiences among SGDY.

