McCauley PS, Del Farno AJ, Caba AE, Renley BM, Shuler S, Eaton LA, Watson RJ. J. Res. Adolesc. 2024; 34(1): 205-221.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
Limited scholarship has explored how a lack of agency in identity disclosure (being "outed") to parents is associated with mental health experiences of sexual and gender diverse youth (SGDY). With a national sample of SGDY (N = 9272; 66.8% White non-Hispanic) aged 13-17 (Mage = 15.63, SD = 1.24), this study first compared social position differences between SGDY who were outed to their parents compared to those not outed, and second, investigated how the stress from being outed to parents was associated with LGBTQ family support and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
adolescence; disclosure; gender identity; outed; sexual identity