Abstract

Measurement alignment adjusts factor loadings and intercepts across different groups to achieve measurement invariance, which assumes the equal measurement model is validated across different groups. It should be achieved for validly conducting analysis and comparison in studies involving multiple groups, such as cross-cultural or cross-national studies. In this paper, I presented how to conduct measurement alignment with R. In addition to measurement alignment, I explained how to perform the Monte Carlo simulation to test the consistency and validity of alignment results and factor score calculation to facilitate further statistical analysis. A tutorial R code that implements all described procedures is freely shared via GitHub to inform readers who intend to use the alignment technique in their research projects.

