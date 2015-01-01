SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaikh A, Sarin A. J. Res. Adolesc. 2024; 34(2): 366-379.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jora.12946

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Contextualizing the void of research on inhalant abuse among adolescents as epistemic neglect, in this study, we use mixed-methods action research to understand inhalant abuse in a specific context in the Global South. Focusing on a large metropolitan city in Western India, we surveyed 158 street-involved children and adolescents (110 boys and 48 girls, age range from 5 to 17 years) in a group setting along with follow-up group interviews. Despite finding a high prevalence rate of inhalant abuse, our work suggests an absence of supporting structures and emphasizes the need to revisit our understanding and interpretation of substance-using behavior of street-involved youth. Instead of explaining inhalant-abusing behavior as emerging from pathological deficiencies in individuals or households, we stress the need to critically examine the exploitative environment they are embedded in. In doing so, we join efforts to decolonize conventional ways of understanding "deviant" behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

Global South; inhalant abuse; street-involved children

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print