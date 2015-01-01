|
Citation
|
Fathi M, Malakouti SK, Rezaeian M, Sayehmiri K, Sheikhtaheri A, Ghaemmaghamfarahani I, Hajebi A, Ghanbari B, Etesam F. Arch. Iran. Med. 2024; 27(7): 371-378.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Medical Sciences of I.R. Iran)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Considering the limited information on suicide determinants, especially in low- and middle-income countries, the establishment and promotion of a suicide registration system are among the prominent strategies for suicide prevention programs around the world. The multicenter suicide registry is designed to collect standardized data from the two provinces of Iran according to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
Language: en