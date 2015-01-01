Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considering the limited information on suicide determinants, especially in low- and middle-income countries, the establishment and promotion of a suicide registration system are among the prominent strategies for suicide prevention programs around the world. The multicenter suicide registry is designed to collect standardized data from the two provinces of Iran according to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.



METHODS: The Suicidal Behavior Registration Program is a multicenter study designed in five stages, including literature review, infrastructure establishment, database design, training, data analysis, and examining opportunities and challenges. The research samples cases of suicide attempts and self-harm from hospitals in the provinces of Tehran and Ilam.



RESULTS: The multicenter suicide registration program was carried out for 8 months in the two provinces of Tehran and Ilam. During the study period, data of 1382 people were registered, of which 7 cases in Ilam resulted in death. The study uncovered significant differences in socio-demographic, psychological status, and suicide characteristics in the two provinces.



CONCLUSION: The design and implementation of the suicide registration program help researchers and policymakers make more innovative and effective interventions to prevent suicide by creating a comprehensive database of suicidal behavior determinants.

