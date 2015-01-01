Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates suicide literacy, help-seeking attitudes, and related factors among medical residents.



METHODS: The study utilized a cross-sectional design and included all medical residents in Kerman University of Medical Sciences in 2023‒2024. We obtained demographic information, psychiatric history, and administered questionnaires about literacy of suicide (LOSS) and the Attitudes Toward Seeking Professional Psychological Help (ATSPPH-SF).



RESULTS: A total of 157 residents with a mean age of 28.97±2.55 years participated. The prevalence of any psychiatric history was 17.83% (95% CI: 12.1‒23.56). Notably, more educated males displayed higher suicidal literacy (95% CI: 0.231‒0.567, P=0.032), while there was no significant difference in help-seeking attitudes between genders (P=0.755). Surgical residents scored lower than non-surgical specialties like pediatrics (mean difference=2.63, 95% CI: 0.23-5.03, P=0.023, effect size d=0.589). Older age positively correlated with help-seeking attitudes (r=0.158, P=0.049). Additionally, marital status, residency level, history of psychiatric illnesses and their types, previous use of psychiatric medications, and history of self-harm or suicide had no significant impact on suicide literacy scores or attitude toward help-seeking. A moderate association (r=0.367) was found between the suicide literacy and help-seeking attitude questionnaire scores.



CONCLUSION: Despite relatively high suicide literacy, medical residents displayed average help-seeking attitudes, positioning them as a high-risk group. Urgent interventions are needed to enhance awareness of the importance of psychological support and to reduce stress and work pressure, indirectly mitigating the risk of suicide in this vulnerable population.

Language: en