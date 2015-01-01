Abstract

We examined past-year intimate partner violence (IPV), including psychological violence without physical/sexual violence, and health outcomes among people with HIV (PWH) in care in a multi-site U.S. cohort. Between 2016 and 2022, PWH reported 12-month psychological, physical, and sexual IPV in a routine assessment. We used linear and logistic regression models adjusted for age, race/ethnicity, and site to examine relationships with health outcomes. Among 9748 PWH (median age 50 years, 81% cisgender male/16% cisgender female/1% transgender female; 44% non-Hispanic white/36% non-Hispanic Black/15% Hispanic), 9.3% (n = 905) reported any IPV in the past 12 months; half reported psychological IPV without physical/sexual IPV (n = 453). PWH reporting any type of IPV were on average younger than those who did not experience IPV. In adjusted models, any IPV was associated with increased likelihood of unstable housing, HIV viral load detection (HIV viral load ≥ 75 copies/mL), moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms, anxiety with panic symptoms, substance use (methamphetamines, cocaine/crack, illicit opioids, marijuana, heavy episodic/hazardous drinking), and concern about exposure to sexually transmitted infection. PWH reporting any IPV in the past 12 months had 4.2% lower adherence to antiretroviral therapy, 2.4 more HIV-related symptoms, a 1.9 point higher HIV stigma score, and a 9.5% lower quality of life score than those without IPV. We found similar associations among PWH reporting only psychological IPV, without physical/sexual IPV. IPV was common among PWH. Half reporting IPV reported only psychological IPV and had similarly poor outcomes as those reporting physical/sexual IPV, demonstrating the need to assess psychological as well as physical and sexual IPV.

