Abstract

First responders face greater exposure to potentially traumatic events compared with the general public, which can lead to an increased likelihood of developing mental health concerns. The challenges of disaster relief take a physical and mental toll on first responders. Critical incident stress debriefing (CISD), the widely accepted gold-standard treatment for psychological debriefing, is often applied to offset this toll among first responders. CISD is a manualized seven-stage group intervention that was developed to provide support and aid in coping and to allow individuals who respond to emergencies and disasters to continue working. Substantial evidence has been found for its effectiveness. However, there is a general dearth of evidence about the field of prolonged disaster response, and research is hampered by the difficulties of executing a controlled study in the context of an emergency scenario.

