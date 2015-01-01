Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the effects of combined rehabilitation and rivastigmine treatment on patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).



METHODS: Gait parameters were assessed using the Gibbon Gait Analyzer in fifteen patients. Baseline gait data and cognitive assessments were collected. Each patient underwent external counterpulsation therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, and exercise therapy for one hour per day, five days a week for three weeks. Post-intervention, gait and cognitive data were re-evaluated. Alongside their standard PD medications, all participants were administered rivastigmine throughout the study period.



RESULTS: The intervention significantly enhanced motor function in the single-task test, evidenced by marked improvements in gait metrics such as stride width and walking speed, and a substantial reduction in fall risk. Cognitive function, assessed by mini-mental state examination and Montreal cognitive assessment, showed an improvement trend after the three-week intervention. Improvements in dual-task walking function were observed, although these changes did not reach statistical significance.



CONCLUSION: Multimodal exercise training combined with rivastigmine treatment significantly improves certain gait parameters in the single-task test, enhances balance, and reduces the risk of falling in patients with PD. Cognitive function also demonstrated improvement.

