Abstract

In the article by Miller and colleagues (1), the authors identified an error in Appendix Table 2. The values for rifles owned and shotguns owned were reversed in the "Average number of firearms owned" section. The headings for these rows have been corrected so the values align with the appropriate type of firearm.



(1)Miller M, Zhang W, Azrael D. Firearm purchasing during the COVID-19 pandemic: results from the 2021 National Firearms Survey. Ann Intern Med. 2021;175:219-225.

